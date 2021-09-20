Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EDIT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.53.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

