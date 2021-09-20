Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,504 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

DOC opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.