Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,399 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.14 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $721.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.