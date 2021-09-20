Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $7,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAL stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

