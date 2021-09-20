Sam Eaton Sells 4,085 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,163. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.78 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 51,449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

