Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $$36.15 during trading hours on Monday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.