Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of SRCRF stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

