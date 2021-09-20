Scotiabank Cuts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$32.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

