SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, "SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company's products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution."

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

