Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 27,328 Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Viad as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $879.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

