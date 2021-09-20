Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,735,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

