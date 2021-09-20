Sei Investments Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after acquiring an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 121.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $122.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

