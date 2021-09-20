Sei Investments Co. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Conduent worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Conduent by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,576 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Conduent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 11.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Conduent by 37.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Conduent by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CNDT opened at $6.47 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

