Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 49,218 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Conn’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,497 shares in the company, valued at $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,174 shares of company stock worth $2,590,203. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.