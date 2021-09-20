Sei Investments Co. Sells 56,000 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after buying an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

