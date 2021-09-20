Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,644 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $8,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

