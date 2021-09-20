Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Semtech by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.