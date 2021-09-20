Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Trimmed by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.66. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

