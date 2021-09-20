Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches One Day Volume of $552,134.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $205.80 million and $552,134.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,364,797,616 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,541,934 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.