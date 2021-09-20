ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $651.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.04, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.71 and a 12-month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.20.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

