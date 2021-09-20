SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,800 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 448,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SGBX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. SG Blocks has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -5.36.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 23.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SG Blocks by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 104,931 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

