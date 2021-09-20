Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $99.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $83.97. 997,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,856. Shake Shack has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,400,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,296,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.