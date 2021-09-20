Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

