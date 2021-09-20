Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Rises By 33.3%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 99.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 696,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.