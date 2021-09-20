Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Grows By 32.7%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

AIRI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,571. The company has a market cap of $33.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.08. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

