Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Increases By 60.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

