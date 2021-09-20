Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Increases By 60.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ADRZY opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $12.43.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
