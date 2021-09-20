Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Declines By 27.0%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,882,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASTI stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.