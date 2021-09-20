Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Increases By 63.7%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ASX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.3017 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

