Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declines By 26.4%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 408,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

