Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Declines By 23.5%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

