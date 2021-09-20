Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Expands By 69.8%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

NYSE:BLW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.19. 71,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,060. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

