Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 34.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.
OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $90.48 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $93.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.