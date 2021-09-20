Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 34.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $90.48 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $93.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

