Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Rises By 32.9%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 132,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 115,420.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

