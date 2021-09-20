Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rises By 45.7%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETCMY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.