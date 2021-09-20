Short Interest in EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Drops By 32.7%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YAYO stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 4.26. EVmo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

