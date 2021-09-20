Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Rises By 47.0%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Fagron has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $21.72.
About Fagron
