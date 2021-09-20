Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 39.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of FCAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.02. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
