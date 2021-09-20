Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 39.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.02. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,832,000.

