Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expands By 29.3%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. 2,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,320. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

