Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Decreases By 25.0%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. 3,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.86. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Inuvo by 1,873.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

