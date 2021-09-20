Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Declines By 33.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PSL traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $88.03. 3,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.92 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

