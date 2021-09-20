Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Grows By 33.9%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after buying an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

