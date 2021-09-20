Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rises By 73.3%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITVPY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

