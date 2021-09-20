Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Declines By 26.9%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Jaguar Mining stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,989. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $231.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

