Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Decreases By 33.3%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KELYB traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $19.31. 439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,714. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

