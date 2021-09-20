Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Increases By 70.9%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the August 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $49,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $234,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

