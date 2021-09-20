Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Rises By 37.0%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

SMIZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $6.81 on Monday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.