Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Grows By 58.4%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Minerco stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Minerco has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Minerco
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Minerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.