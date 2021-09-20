Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Grows By 58.4%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Minerco stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Minerco has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

