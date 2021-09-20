Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Decreases By 28.4%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $190.98. 768,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.