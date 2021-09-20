Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Expands By 61.5%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
OPRT opened at $24.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.44. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $26.09.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 631,764 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
