Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Expands By 61.5%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPRT opened at $24.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.44. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $734,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 631,764 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

