Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Rises By 28.8%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,500 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 675,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

PEYUF traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. 56,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEYUF. CIBC decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.